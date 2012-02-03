LONDON Feb 3 Britain's Financial Services
Authority (FSA) regulator has started a formal enforcement probe
against Swiss bank UBS over last year's $2 billion
trading loss at UBS's London arm.
"On 16 September 2011, the Financial Services Authority and
the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA)
announced the launch of an independent investigation into the
events surrounding trading losses incurred by UBS AG (UBS) in
the London operations of its Investment Bank," the FSA said in a
statement on Friday.
"The FSA has now commenced a formal enforcement
investigation against UBS and is in close contact with FINMA
which has also commenced enforcement action against UBS," it
added.