ZURICH Aug 16 The German chairman of Swiss bank
UBS has denied it helped wealthy Germans to dodge
taxes by advising them to move funds to Singapore and other
money centres ahead of the opening of hidden Swiss accounts to
taxation for German authorities.
The German government's deal with Switzerland to open up its
famously secret bank accounts to the taxman is the result of
public outrage after the 2008 financial crash and months of
negotiation that followed.
The opposition Social Democrats in Berlin are attempting to
torpedo Chancellor Angela Merkel's deal, however, saying it
still goes too easy on tax evaders who have stored money in
offshore accounts in Switzerland.
SDP leader Sigmar Gabriel on Sunday said there had been
"organised crime in Swiss banks" helping Germans avoid taxation.
Axel Weber, a former head of Germany's Bundesbank and UBS
chairman since May, told German business paper Handelsblatt that
the bank had a "zero tolerance" policy for bankers who aid
wrongdoing, echoing comments private bank head Juerg Zeltner
made in a Reuters interview on Tuesday.
"UBS doesn't help any client avoid their tax
responsibilities," Weber said.
Last week, North-Rhine Westphalia said it had bought new
bank data on alleged German tax evaders with hidden Swiss
accounts, raising the temperature of discussions between the
neighbouring countries who have agreed, but not ratified, the
tax deal meant to sweep these accounts clean.
Previous leaks of data to German authorities led to rivals
Credit Suisse and Julius Baer being
targeted. Weber said German officials had not told UBS what data
they hold and that as a result he could not rule out action
against the bank.
Both Credit Suisse and Julius Baer settled German probes by
paying fines.
Gabriel's Social Democrat party is seeking to sink the tax
pact, under which Switzerland would impose a retroactive
withholding tax on capital in Swiss bank accounts held by
Germans and would tax future interest income from those
accounts. But the account holders would remain anonymous and
face no further action.
North-Rhine Westphalia said the data it bought showed money
may be flowing into structures set up with the express purpose
of avoiding the withholding tax.
Gabriel's comments as well as the region's data purchase
have cast doubt on whether the withholding tax will be
finalised, although Chancellor Merkel backed it again on Monday
despite the opposition.
