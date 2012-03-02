LONDON, March 2 (IFR) - UBS's co-head of global
solutions group Prasad Gollakota has left the Swiss bank.
Gollakota had been at the bank for 11 years and is taking a
break from the industry.
He will be replaced by Johan Eriksson who was working in the
bank's FIG investment banking business. Eriksson will report to
Tommaso Albanese who joined UBS in 2010 as vice-chairman of GCM
EMEA.
The global capital solutions group was created in March last
year as part of an initiative to realign its regional capital
markets team.
Gollakota had been co-heading the group with Anthony
Ragozino.
(Reporting by Helene Durand)