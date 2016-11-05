ZURICH Nov 5 UBS has completed most of
the cost savings at its flagship wealth management division with
around 400 positions eliminated, the unit's president, Juerg
Zeltner, said in an interview published on Saturday.
"Due to the decline in earnings, we had to intervene on the
costs side," Zeltner told Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
"No-one likes to do that, but the current cost/income ratio
of almost 65 percent protects the profit and gives us a better
starting position."
There could be more staffing reductions by the end of the
year, but "most of it is behind us," Zeltner said.
The Swiss bank will cut several dozen jobs at part of its
private bank, three sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters last week.
Zeltner said the lender would also benefit from its
Europabank plan to organise its European Wealth Management into
a single entity in one location, freeing up capital while
reducing costs and complexity.
(Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)