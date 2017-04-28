By Elizabeth Dilts
reported Friday that profits for its Wealth Management Americas
business rose 8 percent over last year as higher operating
income, client activity and cuts to recruiting offset higher
employee pay doled out to top brokers.
UBS Wealth Management Americas Chief Executive Tom Naratil's
commitment to spend less on recruiting showed as the bank
reported recruitment loans to financial advisers fell 9 percent
to $2.9 billion, from $3.25 billion last year.
This includes new recruitment loans and existing ones for
advisers that continue to be paid out over a period of several
years.
UBS AG Chief Financial Officer Kirt Gardner said on a call
with analysts that the U.S. wealth business had a higher
concentration of recruitment loans from the years following the
2008 financial crisis when "we had a high degree of
recruitment."
"We've refocused our (attention to) retention rather than
net recruiting...and you'll continue to see those loans come
down," a benefit that will show up in lower expenses by the
fourth quarter this year, Gardner said.
Compensation for new recruits fell 1 percent to $197 million
this quarter from last year. The firm reported it had 6,969
advisers this quarter, down 176 from the first quarter last year
and 56 fewer than in the fourth quarter last year.
Overall, financial adviser compensation rose 11 percent to
$791 million this quarter from $714 million last year.
The results were in line with projections UBS Wealth
Management Americas Chief Executive Tom Naratil made last summer
when he announced they would back away from the aggressive and
costly recruiting practices that had become an industry norm.
UBS's North American wealth business is now aiming to have
between 6,500 and 7,000 advisers, and to entice their top
advisers to stay with the firm by paying them more.
However, slowing recruiting was a drag on the quarter's net
new money inflows. The firm reported $1.9 billion in net new
money this quarter, down dramatically from $13.6 billion in net
new money in the first quarter of 2016.
During the first quarter last year, inflows were
predominantly driven by money brought in by newly recruited
advisers, according to the bank's quarterly report.
(Editing by Bernadette Baum)