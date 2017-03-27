ZURICH, March 27 UBS is merging the
leadership of its two divisions responsible for wealth
management products, the world's biggest private bank said on
Monday, as it tries to improve cooperation between its wealth
management units.
Under Tom Naratil, the Swiss bank's former finance chief who
took over as head of UBS Wealth Management Americas (WMA) in
January 2016, UBS bank has tried to improve WMA's collaboration
with UBS Wealth Management (WM).
In its latest attempt, UBS has made Christian Wiesendanger
and Jason Chandler global co-heads of WM Investment Platforms
and Solutions and WMA Investment Platforms and Solutions,
reporting jointly to Wealth Management head Juerg Zeltner as
well as Naratil. The changes are effective April 3.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by David Clarke)