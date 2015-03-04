March 4 UBS Group AG has hired a team
of three executives for its U.S. consumer and retail investment
banking unit from boutique investment bank Evercore Partners Inc
, the Wall Street Journal reported citing an internal
memo it saw.
Brett Pickett, Lowell Strug, and Peter Kuhn are set to join
the UBS unit, according to the internal memo from Ros
Stephenson, head of the bank's Americas advisory unit, the WSJ
said. (on.wsj.com/1wIzqPQ)
Pickett and Strug were the co-heads of Evercore's consumer
retail group while Kuhn was a managing director with the bank,
the paper reported.
Apart from the Evercore executives, UBS has hired Sumner
Farren and Sara Coyle from Bank of America Merrill Lynch and
David Descoteaux from Lazard, the paper reported.
Descoteaux will join the bank's M&A team as managing
dierctor, Coyle will join the UBS global industrials group as
executive director and Farren will look after financial sponsors
and corporate clients, the WSJ said.
All new appointees will be based in New York, with the
exception of Farren, who will be based in Chicago.
UBS and Evercore could not be immediately reached for
comment outside regular business hours.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew
Hay)