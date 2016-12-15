HONG KONG Dec 15 UBS AG's co-head of
equity capital markets (ECM) for Asia, Damien Brosnan, will
leave the Swiss investment bank at the end of the month, IFR
reported on Thursday, without saying where it got the
information.
Peihao Huang, the other co-head of ECM for UBS, will become
the sole head of the team, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters
publication.
UBS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.
The bank fell to fourth place in ECM league tables in the
region in the first nine-months of the year from second in the
same period a year earlier, Thomson Reuters data showed.
UBS had been a perennial leader in the region for several
years, fighting for the top spot with rival Goldman Sachs.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott of IFR; Writing by
Elzio Barreto; Editing by Tom Hogue)