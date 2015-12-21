SYDNEY Dec 22 UBS Securities, part of global
investment bank UBS AG, will take remedial steps at
its Australian research house, the corporate regulator said on
Tuesday, following an investigation into its control and
compliance practices.
The investigation was triggered by allegations that UBS, who
was advising the partial sale of an electricity network in the
country's biggest ever privatisation, removed negative parts of
a supposedly independent analyst report after the state's
government ordered it to do so.
The Australian Securities & Investment Commission (ASIC)
said UBS acknowledged its concerns and will take "remedial
steps" such as appointment of additional supervisory roles in
its research department, appointment of an additional compliance
resource to increase compliance coverage and ensuring staff are
trained, among others.
"ASIC was concerned that UBS Securities' control framework
relating to its research function, and its compliance with that
framework, at the relevant times was not adequate for an
investment bank of UBS' size and complexity," ASIC said in a
media release on Tuesday.
In light of the remedial steps by UBS, ASIC has decided to
take no ofurther action at this time. A UBS spokeswoman declined
to comment.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)