LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Demand for UBS's perpetual non-call
five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, the first from a European
lender since the middle of January, is now in excess of US$5bn.
Guidance has been revised to a final 6.875% from the initial
7% to 7.125% marketing level.
Under the terms of the deal, the bonds will be written down
if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
The perpetual non-call five-year issue is in Reg S format
and will price later on Monday via the Swiss lender's investment
banking unit.
