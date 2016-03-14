LONDON, March 14 (IFR) - Demand for UBS's perpetual non-call
five-year Additional Tier 1 bond, the first from a European
lender since the middle of January, is now in excess of
US$7.8bn, according to a lead manager.
The transaction will price at 6.875%, tighter than the
initial 7% to 7.125% marketing level.
Under the terms of the deal, the bonds will be written down
if the bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ratio falls below 7%.
The Reg S issue will price later on Monday via the Swiss
lender's investment banking unit.
