(Corrects in lede and headline to say that UBS bought back 6.1
bln Sfr of bonds (not 16 bln francs' worth)
ZURICH Dec 17 UBS AG said on Thursday
it had bought back 6.1 billion francs ($6.1 bln) worth of
senior, subordinated debt and covered bonds, after offering to
buy back 16 billion francs' worth of debt in a cash tender, as
it seeks to benefit from lower interest rates.
"This transaction is consistent with our proactive approach
to optimizing the group's interest expense, while maintaining
our strong liquidity, funding and capital position,"
Switzerland's biggest bank said in a statement.
UBS expects to record an expense of about 272 million Swiss
francs in the fourth quarter of 2015 related to the transaction.
It expects to recover the amount in just over 1-1/2 years
primarily through reduction of future interest expenses from
purchased bonds, the bank said.
The expense will be recognized as negative other income
within Corporate Center - Group Asset and Liability Management
and will be treated as an adjusting item in determining the
group's adjusted operating profit before tax, UBS said.
The repurchase of the bonds is expected to have an
immaterial effect on the CET1 ratio, UBS said, adding the
transaction would reduce BIS Basel III phase-in total capital by
about 658 million francs.
Some of the subordinated bonds repurchased are currently
eligible as Tier 2 under the BIS Basel III phase-in rules, but
will not be eligible for Tier 2 capital treatment on a
fully-applied basis beginning in 2019 and are not expected to be
eligible as loss absorbing capacity under the anticipated
revisions to the Swiss "too-big-to-fail" regulation, UBS said.
($1 = 0.9952 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)