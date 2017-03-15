HONG KONG, March 15 UBS Group AG has
hired former Goldman Sachs Group Inc banker Yiwei Guan as
head of the Swiss bank's equity advisory sales business in
China, according to an internal UBS memo seen by Reuters.
Guan will be based in Shanghai and report to David Xu, head
of equities for UBS in China, the memo said.
Previously, Guan worked as head of China domestic
institutional equity sales at Gao Hua Securities, Goldman Sachs'
securities joint venture in China, as well as in the equity
sales team of Goldman Sachs in Tokyo, it said.
A spokesman for UBS confirmed the content of the memo.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)