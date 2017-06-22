* UBS China IB head Jiang Guorong leaving to join Citi in
Sept
* UBS Asia Pacific M&A head joins Citi as EMEA M&A head
* Swiss bank lost some senior bankers in Asia in recent
months
(Adds UBS memo on new Asia M&A head)
By Julie Zhu and Sumeet Chatterjee
HONG KONG, June 22 Two senior bankers working
for UBS Group AG in Asia have left to join Citigroup
Inc, adding to other top bankers who have left the Swiss
bank in the region in the last few months.
Jiang Guorong, who has been with UBS for about three years
and was its head of China investment banking and vice-chairman
of Asia investment banking, has left to join Citi as chairman
and head of the bank's China corporate and investment banking,
according to a memo sent to Citigroup staff and seen by Reuters.
Guorong is likely to start his role at Citi in September
this year. A Citi spokesman in Hong Kong confirmed the content
of the memo.
Separately, Citi on Thursday said it had hired Alison
Harding-Jones, UBS's head of Asia Pacific M&A, as its new head
of EMEA (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) M&A and
vice-chairman of EMEA corporate and investment banking.
In her new role, Harding-Jones, who worked at UBS for 28
years, will focus on expanding M&A market share across the EMEA
sectors and countries. She will move from Hong Kong to London,
a Citi statement said.
"With her long track record of building successful M&A
practices... she will be a strong asset to our team and a key
part of our growth strategy," Raymond McGuire, global head of
corporate and investment banking at Citi, said.
UBS has had a number of senior level departures in Asia in
the last six months.
In May, UBS lost three senior investment bankers, including
its deputy head of China, Cheng Wang, who is due to join Morgan
Stanley in August as vice chairman of investment banking
in Asia Pacific.
Joseph Chee, one of UBS' top dealmakers in Asia, who was the
go-to banker for Chinese state and private companies seeking to
raise funds in Hong Kong and the United States, left in January
to set up his own fund.
In December last year, Damien Brosnan, co-head of Asia ECM
at UBS, left the bank only seven months after taking up that
position.
UBS said in an internal note to staff on Thursday Samson Lo,
its co-head of Asia M&A, will now become the head of that
business. It also named Greg Peirce and Pei Shen Chou as
co-heads of its M&A advisory business in Asia Pacific.
UBS was a powerhouse in Asia equity capital markets and
along with Goldman Sachs Group Inc, it dominated the
league tables from 2002. But in the past two years its
performance has suffered as Chinese investment banks made
inroads.
