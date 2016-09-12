BRIEF-Azimut says to redeem outstanding 2020 subordinated convertible bonds
* will exercise option to redeem all outstanding subordinated convertible bonds due 2020 on May 19
ZURICH, Sept 12 UBS expects to resolve major legal cases over the next three years and to have greater clarity over regulatory requirements, putting it in a position to pay healthy returns to shareholders, finance chief Kirt Gardner said on Monday.
"Over the next three years, once we have all of that behind us, it really puts us in a really, really strong position to consistently return capital at attractive levels to our shareholders," Gardner said in a conference presentation which was streamed via webcast.
Gardner also said the Swiss bank remained committed to its current dividend policy of paying out at least 50 percent of net profit to shareholders if capital requirements are met.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Louise Heavens)
TORONTO, May 16 Canada's benchmark stock index edged higher on Tuesday as bank and resource shares eked out gains to help keep the market afloat.