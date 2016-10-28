HONG KONG Oct 28 UBS AG said on Friday the Hong Kong regulator is investigating the Swiss bank's role as sponsor of certain Hong Kong initial public offerings (IPO).

UBS revealed the information in its earnings statement, in which it said the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) informed the Swiss bank in October that it intends to start action against UBS and some of its employees.

The bank said if the regulator takes action, it could face financial penalties and may result in suspension of its ability to provide corporate finance advisory services in Hong Kong for a period of time.

UBS declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. SFC was not immediately available for comment.

SFC had introduced tighter IPO rules in October 2013, putting greater responsibility on banks underwriting IPOs in the island city. (Reporting by Denny Thomas; Additional reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Michelle Price; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)