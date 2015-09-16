Goldman "best positioned" if Glass-Steagall Act returns-Blankfein to CNBC
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
ZURICH, Sept 16 Switzerland's UBS expects there to be clarity on new capital requirements for Swiss banks in the coming months, Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said on Wednesday.
"What we are keen to clarify is the Swiss regime," Ermotti said in a presentation at a webcast conference. "This is likely to happen in the next few months."
Switzerland is expected to hold off on outlining tougher capital requirements, including as leverage ratio targets, for its biggest banks until new international standards are outlined later this year.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Oliver Hirt; Editing by Michael Shields)
May 9 Goldman Sachs Group Inc is best positioned if the Glass-Steagall Act returns, Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein said in an interview to CNBC on Tuesday.
May 9 Prudential Financial Inc shareholders on Tuesday approved the company's compensation for executives and sided with directors in rejecting a proposal that would require an independent board chairman.