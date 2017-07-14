UPDATE 1-Marriott to join NatWest Markets FIG DCM team

(Adds context, detail)

By Alice Gledhill

LONDON, July 14 (IFR) - James Marriott, head of financial institutions group debt capital markets at UBS for Europe, Middle East and Africa, is joining NatWest Markets, according to multiple sources.

Marriott will join NatWest Markets in October in a similar role and report into Harsh Shah, head of financial institutions origination & solutions. The appointment was confirmed by a NatWest Markets spokesperson.

He will be responsible for the UK lender's financial institutions capital markets business in EMEA, including securitisations, covered bonds and bank capital.

It is the latest in a series of recent financial institutions hires by NatWest Markets. Chris Agathangelou was hired from Nomura in late 2016 to run EMEA financial institutions bond syndicate.

Marriott was promoted to his role at UBS in September 2015.

Marriott was not available for comment. UBS did not immediately respond to requests for comment. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)