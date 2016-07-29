SINGAPORE, July 29 Saurabh Beniwal, co-head of
UBS AG's Asia Pacific investment banking, is departing
from the Swiss lender, leaving Joseph Chee as the sole head of
the business, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Friday.
Beniwal, who is based in Singapore, took up the current role
last year and was previously the investment banking head for
Southeast Asia, excluding Philippines. Beniwal joined UBS in
2000 and is expected to stay at the bank till December.
UBS and Beniwal declined to comment.
Beniwal's expected departure comes after Matt Hanning, UBS's
head of corporate client solutions in Asia Pacific, left last
month and was replaced by Sam Kendall.
The corporate client solutions business houses UBS's merger
and acquisitions advisory business and the teams helping with
stock market listings, bond issues and other types of financing.
(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee; Additional
reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)