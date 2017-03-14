HONG KONG, March 14 Andrea Casati will return to
UBS Group AG in mid May as a managing director and head
of Asia Pacific equity capital market syndicate, Thomson Reuters
publication IFR reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo.
Casati previously worked at the Swiss bank from 2003 to 2008
in a number of equities roles in London.
He spent the past eight years at JPMorgan Chase,
where he was most recently Hong Kong-based head of international
equities capital markets Syndicate, managing teams in Asia and
Europe.
A UBS spokesman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Julie Zhu; Editing
by Gopakumar Warrier)