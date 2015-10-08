BRIEF-Acceleron Pharma qtrly loss per share $0.66
* Acceleron pharma reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
Oct 8 UBS Group AG said it had hired three advisers from Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit, where they managed nearly $1 billion in client assets.
UBS said Ross Kennedy, Richard Cantwell and Stephen Michael joined its Boston Private Wealth Management office.
Earlier on Thursday, Merrill Lynch said it had hired an eight-person advisory team in Chicago that had been managing about $3.5 billion of client assets at Credit Suisse's U.S. brokerage unit. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Acceleron pharma reports first quarter 2017 operational and financial results
* Kratos defense and security solutions- announced mou to expand co's carrier monitoring, interference detection,geolocation offerings with hawkeye 360 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: