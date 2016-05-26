ZURICH May 26 Swiss bank UBS has
recruited former Westpac Chief Executive Gail Kelly as
a senior global adviser to its top management, according to a
memo seen by Reuters.
"Gail will provide insights on strategy, regulation and risk
as an active participant on specific topics at our GEB strategy
meetings," UBS CEO Sergio Ermotti said in a memo to staff on
Thursday, referring the bank's group executive board.
"She will also provide input on technology, diversity, and
the APAC markets for individual GEB members and overall advisory
activities for me."
UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.
Kelly stood down as CEO of Australia's Westpac in February
2015.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)