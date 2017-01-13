ANALYSIS-Pain from India's phone wars extends beyond RCom's sibling spat
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
HONG KONG Jan 13 Joseph Chee, head of corporate client solutions for UBS, Asia has resigned from the Swiss bank, IFR reported on Friday.
Chee worked at UBS for about a decade, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication. UBS declined to comment. (Reporting by Fiona Lau; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure
* Dow down 0.13 pct, S&P off 0.13 pct, Nasdaq up 0.04 pct (Updates to open)