ZURICH, March 30 UBS's new chief operating
officer (COO), Axel Lehmann, on Tuesday announced a raft of
management changes including the departure of group Chief
Information Officer Oliver Bussmann, an internal memo seen by
Reuters showed.
The memo, the contents of which were confirmed by UBS, also
said Chris Gelvin would take on the newly created role of chief
operating officer for group COO and Harry Egger would lead Group
Corporate Services.
Among the other changes, Dimi Stratakis will take on the
role of chief risk officer for the COO department.
Lehmann took on the COO role in January.
Gelvin, Egger and Stratakis will join Lehmann's executive
committee.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; editing by Jason Neely)