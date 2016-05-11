ZURICH May 11 Switzerland biggest bank, UBS , has appointed ex-Commerzbank Chief Executive Martin Blessing to run its Swiss business, it said on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old German who left Commerzbank in April will replace Lukas Gaehwiler, who will take on the new role of chairman of the region Switzerland. The changes are effective Sept. 1.

"With Martin Blessing we gain a professional with a proven track record and significant experience in all areas of the business for UBS," UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti said in a statement. "I am certain he will further advance our business in Switzerland and beyond." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)