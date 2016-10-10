BRASILIA Oct 10 Swiss bank UBS Group AG
signed a partnership with Brazilian real estate
consultancy Real Estate Capital (REC) to tap growing demand by
institutional investors for opportunities in Brazil's property
market, UBS said on Monday.
The partnership will be led by Moise Politi, the former
chief executive and co-founder of Brazilian Finance & Real
Estate SA (BFRE), and will focus primarily on the cities of Rio
de Janeiro and Sao Paulo through UBS's Global Real Estate
business.
"We continue to see a growing interest in alternative assets
from institutional investors globally. We have identified strong
demand for Brazilian property investment strategies and are
pleased to be expanding our leading global real estate
capabilities to meet the needs of our clients," Ulrich Koerner,
president of UBS Asset Management, said in a statement.
(Writing by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)