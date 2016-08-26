(Adds background, reporting credits)
PARIS Aug 26 Swiss bank UBS is cutting
about 15 investment banking jobs as it scales back its
share-trading business in Paris, a source familiar with the
bank's plans said.
The cuts under negotiation are on its share-trading platform
and at its corporate centre as the bank shifts its trading focus
in France to cash, leaving derivatives and structured products
to be handled from London.
Seven or eight trading jobs are on the line, although the
posts could be moved to London, the source told Reuters.
UBS declined to comment on Friday.
The move runs against a drive by Paris to lure more
investment banking business away from London after Britain's
vote to leave the European Union, leaving many banks looking to
beef up operations within the euro zone.
The bank has restructured in recent years in France,
including about 40 reductions in asset management last year.
Nonetheless, UBS is keen to build up its corporate advisory
activity in France after hiring Gregoire Haemmerle from JPMorgan
last year to head the business in France, Belgium and
Luxembourg, the source said.
UBS also aims to expand its wealth management business in
France, possibly through an acquisition, and is for now leaving
UBS France out of its project for a euro zone platform based in
Frankfurt.
The wealth manager has faced legal trouble in France and was
forced to stump up a more than 1 billion euro ($1.13
billion)guarantee as part of an investigation into whether it
had helped clients avoid taxes.
It is likely to learn soon whether it will face trial in the
case.
In July Switzerland's tax agency ordered UBS to provide
French authorities with information about its French clients
after a request from Paris.
($1 = 0.8857 euros)
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Additional reporting by Chine Labbe
in Paris, Joshua Franklin in Zurich and Anjuli Davies and Huw
Jones in London; Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman)