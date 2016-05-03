ZURICH May 3 Swiss bank UBS is introducing a new organisational structure in its flagship wealth management business in a move which it hopes will cut costs by hundreds of millions of dollars, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

"Reducing complexity will lead to some delayering and reductions in personnel, predominately in non-client facing areas, and decreasing our cost run rate by hundreds of millions," wealth management head Juerg Zeltner told staff in a memo on Tuesday.

"The new structure will come into effect on 1 July 2016 and I want to create clarity as fast as possible."

UBS confirmed the contents of the memo. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)