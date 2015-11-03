The logo of Swiss bank UBS is seen at its headquarters Zurich in this July 27, 2015 file photo. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/Files

ZURICH UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, watered down some of its financial targets on Tuesday due to a tough economic backdrop and new Swiss capital rules, overshadowing a forecast-beating rise in third quarter net profit.

Zurich-based UBS said difficult macroeconomic conditions, as well as uncertainty over interest rates and tougher capital rules - which were outlined last month and must be met by the end of 2019 - would hit performance next year and beyond.

"In the real world things do change and ... regulation and the macroeconomic environment have changed materially," Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti told analysts in a call. "So we need to adjust both our actions and our expectations accordingly."

UBS pushed back a targeted adjusted return on tangible equity of above 15 percent to 2018 from 2016 previously. It also raised its short to medium-term expectations for its cost/income ratio to 65-75 percent from 60-70 percent.

The changes came after net profit for the three months ended September rose to 2.1 billion Swiss francs ($2.1 billion) from 762 million francs a year earlier, ahead of a forecast for 1.76 billion francs in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Results were helped by a net tax benefit of 1.3 billion francs, largely from an increased valuation of UBS's deferred tax assets which it had flagged in the second quarter and is used to reduce the amount of tax due.

Earnings for the same period last year were hit by the bank setting aside 1.8 billion francs in legal reserves.

Shares were down 4 percent at 19.22 francs at 0850 GMT, within a European banking sector index down 0.1 percent.

FIFA INQUIRIES

Net new money growth - viewed as an important indicator for future revenue in wealth management - at UBS's private bank was hit by deleveraging in Asia Pacific, where jitters over the strength of China's economy have spooked investors.

Adjusted for efforts by UBS to rid itself of assets it views as unprofitable, net new money growth excluding its Americas business was 1.5 percent, below its target range of 3-5 percent.

"The stock may react negatively as there are weak spots such as the net new money generation and the new financial targets which need more clarification," J. Safra Sarasin analyst Javier Lodeiro, who has a 'buy' rating on the stock, wrote in a note.

UBS maintained its dividend policy, viewed as one of the main attractions to holding the stock.

It aims to return at least half its profits to investors if it maintains capital of at least 13 percent of risk-weighted assets under global rules and 10 percent when applying its own stress tests.

On top of the results, UBS said its finance chief would shift roles among a raft of changes to its top management.

From Jan. 1, current Chief Financial Officer Tom Naratil will take on the dual role of president of UBS's wealth management business in the Americas and president of UBS Americas. Kirt Gardner, currently CFO for wealth management, will become group CFO.

UBS also said it was cooperating with inquiries from authorities relating to global soccer body FIFA and other constituent soccer associations and related persons and entities.

UBS was one of 24 banks mentioned in the U.S. Department of Justice's 164-page charge sheet against high-ranking individuals in FIFA, soccer's governing body. Swiss authorities are also investigating corruption at Zurich-based FIFA.

($1 = 0.9870 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Miral Fahmy and Mark Potter)