ZURICH Feb 10 UBS in 2014 posted its
biggest payout to shareholders since the financial crisis, after
the Swiss bank hit capital targets and changed its legal
structure which helped it to hike its dividend.
Switzerland's biggest bank said on Tuesday net profit for
the fourth quarter of 2014 was 963 million Swiss francs ($1.04
billion), exceeding the 937 million francs analysts had forecast
in a Reuters poll.
Zurich-based UBS said the earnings will allow it to pay
shareholders 0.75 francs per share for the year in two separate
payouts, three times more than the 2013 payout of 0.25 francs a
share.
The bank had pledged to pay out more than half its profits
once it reached capital levels that were achieved in 2014. The
bank also completed a change in legal structure last year which
allowed it to return excess capital to investors.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by
Sunil Nair)