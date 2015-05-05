* Quarterly net profit 1.98 bln Sfr vs 1.1 bln Sfr in poll
* Wealth management rm raises 19 bln Sfr in net new money
* Bank says DoJ talks in forex case at an "advanced stage"
* Shares up 6.5 pct, highest since late-2008.
(Adds analyst comment, Knight Vinke comment, shares)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, May 5 Switzerland's UBS
reported its biggest quarterly profit in nearly five years on
Tuesday, justifying the bank's decision to refocus on wealth
management and slim down its investment bank.
Inflows of cash from rich customers in Asia and a surge in
foreign exchange dealing after the Swiss National Bank axed its
currency cap in January helped first-quarter profit surge 88
percent to 1.98 billion Swiss francs ($2.12 billion), smashing
analysts' expectations for 1.1 billion.
Shares in the Zurich-based lender rose 6.5 percent, their
highest since its government bailout in October 2008.
The strong performance of the investment bank, where
operating profit more than tripled, will embolden management
ahead of the annual shareholder meeting on Thursday.
Activist investor Knight Vinke recently renewed calls for
UBS to look at spinning off or merging its investment bank.
Knight Vinke's CEO said in an email it is hard to assess
whether the earnings made a case for keeping the investment bank
as it still has questions about the way it is funded.
Wealth management, which UBS dominates worldwide, had its
best performance since 2008. The higher earnings enabled UBS to
improve its defences against future losses, helping it to stand
out from rivals.
"One quarter does not make a year, especially as the first
quarter is normally the strongest," J. Safra Sarasin analyst
Rainer Skierka said. "But UBS is strategically and operationally
on the right path. That's why UBS is clearly moving ahead of the
competition."
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank have
both faced criticism for the slow pace at which they have
restructured in the wake of the financial crisis.
DOJ TALKS
UBS said it is in advanced talks with the U.S. Department of
Justice (DoJ) to settle allegations of foreign exchange market
rigging.
A settlement in the DoJ probe would bring the bank a step
closer to drawing a line under a string of investigations
looking at how traders allegedly manipulated the $5 trillion a
day foreign exchange market.
Regulators have already fined six major banks, including
UBS, a total of $4.3 billion for failing to stop traders from
manipulating the forex market.
Sources told Reuters last week the DoJ and five major banks,
including UBS, were set to reach multi-billion dollar agreements
later this month.
UBS lowered its litigation reserves to 2.7 billion francs
from 3.05 billion, saying these were adequate to deal with the
forex probe, but admitted there was uncertainty about the
outcome.
For the first three months of 2015, UBS raised 19 billion
Swiss francs ($20.34 billion) in net new money, a key indicator
for future revenue. More than 40 percent of this came from the
Asia Pacific region.
UBS expects its wealth management businesses to continue to
bring in net new money in the second quarter.
The bank's capital ratio rose to 13.7 percent of
risk-weighted assets from 13.4 percent at the end of 2014, in
sharp contrast to Credit Suisse which saw its capital ratio fall
to 10 percent.
($1 = 0.9336 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Oliver Hirt in Zurich and Sudip
Kar-Gupta in London; Editing by David Holmes and Louise Heavens)