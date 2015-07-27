* Second-quarter net profit 1.2 bln Swiss francs
* Reuters poll consensus was for 817 mln franc profit
* UBS CEO sees good momentum going into second half
* Results released a day early after Swiss newspaper report
* Shares down 1.5 pct, outperform index
(Recasts with shares, adds fresh CEO and analyst comments)
By Joshua Franklin
ZURICH, July 27 Swiss bank UBS failed
to impress investors with a jump in second-quarter profit and a
boost to its capital as strong earnings from rival Credit Suisse
last week had raised hopes for even better results.
Net profit rose 53 percent on the year to 1.2 billion Swiss
francs ($1.25 billion) thanks to a solid performance across the
board at Switzerland's biggest bank, far above the 3.2 percent
rise forecast in a Reuters poll of analysts.
But the figures, which followed blockbuster numbers in the
first quarter, were not enough to boost UBS shares. They fell
1.5 percent at 1252 GMT, albeit slightly outperforming a 1.8
percent drop in the broader banking index.
Better-than-expected profit last week from smaller rival
Credit Suisse, and a surprisingly strong showing from its
private banking arm, had raised expectations that UBS could post
numbers well above forecasts.
"The numbers are almost a non-event," said Kepler Cheuvreux
analyst Dirk Becker, who has a 'buy' rating on UBS stock. "We
were hoping for them to beat expectations. They've done that but
not by a margin that would excite anybody."
Analysts and brokers also said some were cashing out of a
stock that is up about 25 percent in 2015, the best performing
company in the Swiss blue-chip index.
Credit Suisse shares surged more than 6 percent last week on
the back of its results and a plan to overhaul its strategy
under new CEO Tidjane Thiam.
Zurich-based UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, published
earnings for the three months to June 30 a day ahead of schedule
to counter "incorrect and misleading information" in a Sunday
report by Swiss weekly paper Sonntagszeitung.
CAPITAL CUSHION
The earning's highlight was the bank's capital position, to
which UBS has tied its dividend payout, analysts said.
UBS bolstered its capital cushion, a measure of a bank's
ability to withstand a crisis, to 14.4 percent of risk-weighted
assets from 13.7 percent.
It plans to return at least half its profits to shareholders
if it maintains capital of at least 13 percent under global
rules and 10 percent when applying its own stress tests.
"With this comfortable capital position, even if going
forward there are stricter capital requirements, I think UBS is
well-positioned to pay attractive dividends and grow the
business," said Vontobel analyst Andreas Venditti, who has a
'buy' rating on the stock.
The bank said it could recognise tax benefits of roughly 1.5
billion francs in the second half of the year due to a
revaluation and an extension of the forecasting period. These
are linked to financial crisis losses.
UBS's profit in the second quarter a year ago was hit by
almost $300 million to settle claims that the bank helped
wealthy Germans dodge taxes.
UBS's private bank, the biggest in the world by assets,
posted net new money growth of 8.4 billion francs when adjusted
for outflows that UBS deemed not profitable for the bank.
Overall net new money, a key indicator of future revenue in
wealth management, was 1.8 billion francs.
"Even if we take the adjusted net new money figure, then it
would not be as good as Credit Suisse," Becker said.
UBS CEO Ermotti said the bank was going into the third
quarter with "good momentum".
"Every business in every region delivered a solid
performance, demonstrating the resilience and diversification of
our earnings and the strength of our business model," Ermotti
said in a call with analysts.
However, he flagged seasonal difficulties linked to the
third quarter, which is often a quieter three months, as well as
geopolitical and macroeconomic hurdles.
($1 = 0.9605 Swiss francs)
(Additional reporting by Rupert Pretterklieber; Editing by
David Clarke)