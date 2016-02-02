* Shares slide on concerns about wealth management business
* 2015 dividend of 0.85 Sfr/share including special payout
* 2015 profit up 79 pct to 6.20 billion Swiss francs
* Q4 results flattered by one-off factors
By Michael Shields
ZURICH, Feb 2 A surprise outflow of funds and
weakening margins at UBS's flagship wealth management
business overshadowed the Swiss bank's best annual results since
2010 and a higher than expected dividend payout.
The bank's shares fell nearly 9 percent on Tuesday to their
lowest in almost a year after it reported a fourth-quarter net
new money outflow of 3.4 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion) at
its wealth management arm, as an exodus from emerging markets
and Europe offset inflows from Asia and Switzerland.
Finance chief Kirt Gardner said some big clients in markets
such as Russia, the Middle East and Brazil - many of them in the
energy sector - had needed liquidity amid economic turmoil and
plunging oil prices, and so had dipped into their wealth.
But he and Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti stuck to the
bank's goal of 3-5 percent growth in net inflows of new money at
the wealth management arm, which UBS has made its pillar.
UBS has reshaped its strategy in the wake of the global
financial crisis, slimming down its investment bank and focusing
more on its wealth management business, which now accounts for
over half of its operating profit and is the world's largest.
The strategy has been paying off. Its stock rose 14 percent
in 2015, outpacing a flat European bank sector index.
But market ructions have showed few banks are immune to
tumultuous times when rich clients retreat to the sidelines,
depressing revenue at banks like UBS that trade for them.
Ermotti told reporters UBS could have avoided the outflow
but chose not to chase business that would be unprofitable in
the long-term.
"There is enough growth for us out there. Discipline and
focus is the winning formula," he said.
Ermotti said headwinds from volatile markets in early 2016,
and the relative strength of the Swiss franc, meant it was too
early to make revenue forecasts this year.
But the bank will stick with its plan to invest more in its
Chinese business and double its number of clients there, despite
the country's slowing economic growth and wild gyrations in its
stock market.
STRONG 2015
Net profit at Switzerland's biggest bank advanced to 6.20
billion Swiss francs in 2015, topping the 5.75 billion francs
analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.
Fourth-quarter net profit of 949 million francs easily beat
expectations, but was flattered by one-off factors.
The bank proposed raising its 2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss
franc per share, including a special payout of 0.25 francs, just
ahead of analysts' forecasts.
It was the second consecutive year of a special payout, but
executives said investors should not get used to them. The
special payout for 2015 hinged on gains from deferred tax assets
that are unlikely to be as large in the years ahead.
The bank renewed its pledge to pay out more than half of net
profit to shareholders.
UBS's strong earnings have bucked the trend at most of its
European peers, many of which trail the Swiss bank when it comes
to overhauling their investment banks. Rival Credit Suisse, in
the midst of this process, reports results on Thursday.
"UBS is a well restructured bank but is not immune to an
Asia slowdown in our view," JPMorgan Cazenove analysts wrote in
a research note, keeping a neutral rating on the stock.
UBS said it saw low levels of client activity and pronounced
risk aversion in the fourth quarter, when it booked a net tax
benefit of 715 million francs thanks to revaluing deferred tax
assets.
Regulatory costs will remain a burden, it said.
UBS stock had been trading at around 11 times 12-month
forward earnings, a slight premium to rival Credit Suisse but a
discount to Julius Baer, according to StarMine, which weights
analyst estimates by their previous forecasting accuracy.
($1 = 1.0194 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Rachel Armstrong and
Mark Potter)