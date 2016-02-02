ZURICH Feb 2 UBS proposed raising its
2015 dividend to 0.85 Swiss franc per share including a special
payout of 0.25 francs, just ahead of analyst expectations, after
posting a 79 percent rise in full-year net profit, its best
result since 2010.
Switzerland's biggest bank on Tuesday posted net profit of
6.20 billion Swiss francs ($6.09 billion), compared to the 5.75
billion francs analysts had forecast in a Reuters poll.
Fourth-quarter net profit of 949 million easily beat
expectations.
UBS reported fourth-quarter net new money outflows of 3.4
billion francs at its wealth management business as an exodus
from emerging markets and Europe more than offset inflows from
Asia and Switzerland. Net new money at its wealth management
Americas business was $16.8 billion.
($1 = 1.0188 Swiss francs)
