ZURICH Jan 27 UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, on Friday posted 738 million Swiss francs ($737.3 million) in fourth-quarter net profit and proposed an unchanged ordinary dividend of 0.60 francs for 2016.

The median net profit estimate in a Reuters poll of 15 analysts was for 339 million francs, while expectations were for a dividend of 0.60 francs per share.

Net profit was down from 949 million francs in the same quarter last year, which had benefited from a net tax benefit of 715 million francs.

"Although macroeconomic uncertainty, geopolitical tensions and divisive politics continue to affect client sentiment and transaction volumes, we have begun to observe improved investor confidence, primarily in the US, which may benefit our wealth management businesses," it said in a statement.

