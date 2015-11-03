LONDON Nov 3 UBS's investment bank
has delivered on a turnaround plan unveiled three years ago but
needs to continue to "refine its offering" in a changing
industry landscape, the head of the business said on Tuesday.
"In the face of a quasi-perfect storm of unparalleled market
uncertainty, a quantum shift in regulation, and dislocation in
our market, the rules of the game continue to be repositioned,
resetting the parameters against which we will be measured,"
Andrea Orcel, who has run UBS's investment bank since November
2012, told staff in a memo.
"This is the time for us to further refine our offering and
maximize the opportunities presented to us," he said in the
memo, a copy of which was seen by Reuters.
"Our work isn't finished - we need to make sure our culture
is fully embedded, with the right people, and the right
investment in technology - but we have done a lot of the work,"
it added.
UBS, Switzerland's biggest bank, slashed the size of its
investment bank three years ago, which involved axing much of
its fixed income business. Orcel said in the memo many saw that
as "a precursor to us exiting" investment banking.
"But times have changed ... moves that at one time appeared
radical now look like market practice," he said in the memo,
sent to staff after the bank reported third quarter results.
(Reporting by Steve Slater)