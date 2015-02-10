ZURICH Feb 10 Swiss bank UBS said on
Tuesday U.S. authorities had begun an investigation into the
selling of certain securities that potentially violate tax law
in the United States.
"In January 2015, we received inquiries from the U.S.
Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of New York and from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are
investigating potential sales to U.S. persons of bearer bonds
and other unregistered securities," the Zurich-based bank said
in its fourth-quarter report.
"We are cooperating with the authorities in these
investigations," the bank added.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Katharina Bart; Editing by
Jeremy Laurence)