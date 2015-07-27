BRIEF-Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017
* Komercni Banka says expects net interest income slightly lower in 2017 compared to 2016, Chief Financial Officer Jiri Sperl says
ZURICH, July 27 UBS does not see any potential acquisitions on the horizon, the Swiss bank's chief executive said on Monday.
"If I look around at this stage, broadly speaking, I don't see anything that would add to our business proposition that is priced correctly to what I would consider fair pricing," Sergio Ermotti, head of the Zurich-based bank, said during a call with reporters for the bank's second-quarter results.
"I don't think it's a theme for us to talk about M&A at this stage." (Reporting by Joshua Franklin)
SINGAPORE, May 4 (IFR) - Asian high-yield bonds were holding up as equities in the region eased after a subdued overnight close on Wall Street.