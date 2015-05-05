NEW YORK May 5 UBS Wealth Americas earned
record pretax profit of $293 million in the first quarter, but
its brokers fell short of their Swiss parent's target of adding
new money from clients at an annualized growth rate of 2 to 4
percent.
Brokers employed for more than one year in the United States
and Canada collected $4.8 billion from clients in the first
three months of 2015, a growth rate of 1.9 percent, UBS AG
said on Tuesday.
Large U.S. brokerage firms are incentivizing advisers to
convert wealthy clients from trade-based commission accounts to
fee accounts based on their total assets, but resistance to
investing everything with one company and competition make it
difficult for veteran brokers to progressively increase client
assets.
Last month Morgan Stanley, the world's biggest
brokerage by number of advisers, said new money its clients put
into fee-based accounts fell 36 percent in the first quarter
from 12 months earlier.
UBS's revenue in its American wealth division fell slightly
from the fourth quarter of 2014 when there were three more
calendar days in which clients generated commission trades, a
UBS spokesman wrote in an email. Pretax profit adjusted for
one-time costs nevertheless rose 3 percent from a year ago, and
26 percent from last year's fourth quarter, as the New
York-based brokerage axed expenses.
Foreign banks have long pressured their U.S. brokerage
subsidiaries to rein in compensation that is much higher than in
Europe. In the first quarter, UBS Wealth Americas paid lower
compensation to its advisers than in the previous three
quarters. The brokers also sold more loans and bank products
that pay them less than traditional investment sales, the bank
told investors on Tuesday.
Lower litigation and regulatory expenses company-wide also
helped trim costs.
Since joining UBS to run the U.S. wealth business in 2009,
Robert McCann has cut costs from more than 90 percent of revenue
to 85.9 percent in the just-ended quarter. That just misses the
target expense ratio range of 75-85 percent set by the parent
company.
The U.S. wealth business, formed when UBS bought
broker-dealer PaineWebber in 2000, ended the first quarter with
6,982 brokers, about 43 percent of its workforce. It lost a net
15 brokers during the quarter, and 131 in the past year. The
spokesman said those who left were generally not top producers.
The unit also trimmed its executive ranks last quarter.
Switzerland's biggest bank as a whole reported its best
quarter in nearly five years on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Additional reporting by Elizabeth
Dilts; Editing by Ted Botha)