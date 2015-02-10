NEW YORK Feb 10 Revenue at UBS AG's U.S. brokerage unit inched up at the end of 2014 as clients of newly hired brokers transferred fee-generating assets to the firm, brokers made more interest-generating loans and customer trading accelerated in a rising stock market.

Expenses rose more than profits on growing compensation costs. Pretax operating profit at UBS Wealth Management Americas fell 15 percent from both the year-earlier fourth-quarter and the third quarter of 2014 to $217 million.

Net fourth-quarter profit for the entire Swiss bank was $1.04 billion, exceeding analysts' expectations. Still, UBS shares fell almost 3 percent Tuesday on warnings about fallout from the surging Swiss franc and new tax probes involving wealthy U.S. clients.

UBS Wealth Management Americas' financial adviser count, which topped 10,000 before the financial crisis, fell to 6,997 at yearend, down 140 from 12 months earlier.

The total trails about 17,000 advisers at Morgan Stanley and 14,000 at Bank of America Merrill Lynch but is within UBS's target of 6,500 to 7,000.

Since joining as chief executive of UBS Wealth Americas in 2009, former Merrill Lynch executive Robert McCann has winnowed out low-producing brokers while paying big bonuses to recruit high producers. At the end of the year, his business had $2.93 billion of slowly amortizing "forgivable" recruitment loans on its books, down from $3.06 billion 12 months earlier.

More than two-thirds of brokers who left last quarter were in the bottom 50 percent as measured by sales revenue, while more than three-quarters of new advisers the company hired were in the top 50 percent, a spokeswoman said. Compensation commitments made to brokers last quarter were $4 million.

The business's expenses rose to 88.7 percent of quarterly revenue from 85.9 percent. This was near the top of the 80-to-90 percent target set by the parent bank.

In his quarterly letter to shareholders, UBS Group Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti highlighted the U.S. wealth business's quarterly revenue record of $1.92 billion. It reflected trading commissions that rose 2 percent from the third quarter and progress in "banking and lending initiatives" he wrote. Like other banks that own large brokerages, UBS is urging advisers to sell mortgages and loans collateralized by investment portfolios to wealthy clients.

Ermotti is McCann's former colleague at Merrill.

Fee income, another focus for brokerages seeking stable revenue sources, fell 1 percent from the third quarter to $1.19 billion as mutual fund fees dropped, the bank said. (Reporting By Jed Horowitz; Editing by David Gregorio)