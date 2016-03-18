ZURICH, March 18 UBS Chief Executive Sergio Ermotti received 14.3 million Swiss francs ($14.8 million) in total compensation for 2015, according to the Swiss bank's annual report which was published on Friday.

This was up from his 2014 compensation of 11.16 million francs.

UBS shares rose 14.2 percent in 2015, outpacing the European banking sector index which fell 3.3 percent.

($1 = 0.9666 Swiss francs)

