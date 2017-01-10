SINGAPORE Jan 10 UBS Group AG on
Tuesday announced the hiring of former Deutsche Bank AG
Asia Pacific wealth management head Ravi Raju as
co-head of its global ultra-high net worth business in Asia
Pacific.
Raju joined Deutsche Bank in 2007 and played a key role in
building its wealth management business in Asia, overseeing more
than 700 employees in 15 locations. He left the bank in October
last year.
At UBS, Raju will work with Amy Lo, head of wealth
management in Greater China and co-head of global ultra-high net
worth business in Asia Pacific, the Swiss bank said in a
statement.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Sumeet Chatterjee)