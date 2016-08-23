ZURICH Aug 23 Swiss bank UBS will
approach any possible acquisitions with caution and is focused
on growing organically, its wealth management head said on
Tuesday.
"The most important thing for us as UBS is that we grow
organically and qualitatively," Juerg Zeltner, who runs the
bank's wealth management business outside of the Americas, said
at a conference organised by newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft.
Smaller Swiss private banks, which for years benefited from
clients bringing money to Switzerland to take advantage of the
country's bank secrecy rules, are struggling under a global
clamp-down on tax evasion and increasing regulatory costs.
Consultancy KPMG last year predicted the number of Swiss
private banks would fall to fewer than 100 in the next three
years from around 130 now.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)