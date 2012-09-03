(Fixes typo in second para)

HONG KONG, Sept 3 Rami Hayek has resigned from his role as head of client coverage for Asia Pacific at UBS , a spokesman at the bank confirmed when contacted by Reuters on Monday.

Hayek joined the bank from Credit Suisse in January 2011 as a managing director, with responsibility for overseeing the firm's client relationships in the Asia Pacific region. He reported to the then heads of the bank's operations in Asia Pacific, Alex Wilmot-Sitwell and Chi-Won Yoon.

A spokesman at the bank confirmed the departure when contacted by Reuters following a tip from a source familiar with the situation. The spokesman declined to comment on whether the bank would immediately name a successor.

Before joining UBS, Hayek spent three years at Credit Suisse Asset Management after stints at Barclays Wealth and Deutsche Bank. (Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ron Popeski)