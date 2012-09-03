(Fixes typo in second para)
HONG KONG, Sept 3 Rami Hayek has resigned from
his role as head of client coverage for Asia Pacific at UBS
, a spokesman at the bank confirmed when contacted by
Reuters on Monday.
Hayek joined the bank from Credit Suisse in
January 2011 as a managing director, with responsibility for
overseeing the firm's client relationships in the Asia Pacific
region. He reported to the then heads of the bank's operations
in Asia Pacific, Alex Wilmot-Sitwell and Chi-Won Yoon.
A spokesman at the bank confirmed the departure when
contacted by Reuters following a tip from a source familiar with
the situation. The spokesman declined to comment on whether the
bank would immediately name a successor.
Before joining UBS, Hayek spent three years at Credit Suisse
Asset Management after stints at Barclays Wealth and Deutsche
Bank.
(Reporting By Lawrence White; Editing by Ron Popeski)