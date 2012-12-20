HONG KONG Dec 20 Hong Kong's de facto central
bank said on Thursday it had started an investigation into
possible misconduct by UBS involving submissions the
bank made towards establishing the territory's interbank
interest rates.
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) said in a statement
it had received information from overseas regulatory authorities
about possible misconduct by UBS involving submissions for the
Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) and other reference
rates in the region.
HKMA's announcement comes a day after the Swiss bank
admitted to fraud and bribery in connection with efforts to rig
LIBOR and other benchmark interest rates and agreed to pay $1.5
billion in fines to regulators in the United States, Britain and
Switzerland.