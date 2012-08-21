NEW YORK Aug 21 UBS AG has hired
senior investment banker Laurence Grafstein from Rothschild to
run its mergers and acquisitions team in the Americas, according
to an internal memo to staff on Tuesday.
Grafstein, who was co-head of M&A at Rothschild until
recently, will serve as co-head of Americas M&A at UBS along
with Marc-Anthony Hourihan, according to a copy of the memo that
was reviewed by Reuters.
He will be based in New York and will report to Steve
Cummings, chairman of UBS' investment banking department in the
Americas.
Grafstein has advised on about $600 billion of completed
transactions. Prior to Rothschild, he served as the co-head of
technology, media and telecommunications at Lazard and the
global head of telecommunications at Credit Suisse.