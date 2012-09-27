BRIEF-Partner Fund Management reports 8.1 pct passive stake in Puma Biotechnology
* Partner Fund Management LP reports 8.1 percent passive stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc as of May 24 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKtGnE) Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 27 UBS has hired Jasper Tans as a managing director to run its Scandinavia, Benelux and financials sector equity capital markets (ECM) business, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.
The appointment, a newly created role, comes at a time when many investment banks are cutting staff, particularly in equities where a drop off in share sale activity due to the euro zone debt crisis has hit revenues hard.
Tans, who starts on Oct. 1 and will be based in London, joins from Goldman Sachs where he was a partner managing director within the European Financing Group and previously headed the Japanese Financing Group.
He will report to Darrell Uden and Chicco di Stasi, co-heads of ECM for Europe, Middle East and Africa.
* Partner Fund Management LP reports 8.1 percent passive stake in Puma Biotechnology Inc as of May 24 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sKtGnE) Further company coverage:
* Cormorant Asset Management Llc reports 5.66 percent passive stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc as of may 26 - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2qRd64V Further company coverage: