NEW YORK Aug 7 UBS AG's Wealth Management Americas said it hired two brokers who produced nearly $3.5 million in revenues last year for their prior employers.

Lori Cousineau Weaver joined UBS in Renton, Washington, on July 24. She previously worked at Ameriprise Financial where she managed $210 million in client assets and produced $2.1 million in fees and commissions

Peter Choy joined UBS in Phoenix on July 16 from Morgan Stanley. During the last year Choy spent at Morgan Stanley he managed $118 million of client assets and generated $1.35 million in fees and commissions last year.

Last month, UBS said it hired a three broker team that generated $2.7 million in revenues last year in New York. The announcement followed news that UBS's adviser force shrank slightly for the fourth straight quarter. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)