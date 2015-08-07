NEW YORK Aug 7 UBS AG's Wealth
Management Americas said it hired two brokers who produced
nearly $3.5 million in revenues last year for their prior
employers.
Lori Cousineau Weaver joined UBS in Renton, Washington, on
July 24. She previously worked at Ameriprise Financial
where she managed $210 million in client assets and produced
$2.1 million in fees and commissions
Peter Choy joined UBS in Phoenix on July 16 from Morgan
Stanley. During the last year Choy spent at Morgan Stanley
he managed $118 million of client assets and generated
$1.35 million in fees and commissions last year.
Last month, UBS said it hired a three broker team that
generated $2.7 million in revenues last year in New York. The
announcement followed news that UBS's adviser force shrank
slightly for the fourth straight quarter.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Andrew Hay)