Dec 8 UBS Wealth Management Americas , the U.S. brokerage division of the Swiss bank, has hired three Morgan Stanley Smith Barney advisers that together managed more than $200 million in client assets, the firm said on Thursday.

Advisers Mario Afram, Carl Ekroth and Harish Jashnani joined UBS on Friday in Paramus, New Jersey, where they now report to complex director Brian Cain.

At least seven advisers who altogether managed about $2.1 billion in client assets have joined UBS from Morgan Stanley Smith Barney since early November.

The firm last month said it hired a Morgan Stanley Smith Barney team with $1.7 billion in client assets under management that together generated more than $8 million in revenue last year.

The three recent hires in Paramus had been with Morgan Stanley before the firm's join venture with Citi's Smith Barney in 2009, which created the largest U.S. brokerage by assets. Afram, Ekroth and Jashnani have each been in the financial services industry for roughly two decades.

The advisers collectively managed a combined $203.5 million in client assets at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney and together generated $1.4 million in revenue last year.

UBS last week announced a slew of management changes after the Swiss bank removed its head of risk Maureen Miskovic in the wake of a $2 billion trading scandal.

Philip Lofts replaced Miskovic, with UBS Wealth Management Americas Chief Executive Bob McCann expanding his role to replace Lofts as chief executive of UBS Group Americas.

"McCann and (UBS Wealth Advisor Group head Robert) Mulholland are doing an effective job of recruiting," said Texas-based financial services recruiter Rick Peterson. "Even though the firm has a lot of negative publicity, it's not affecting the managers' ability to recruit."