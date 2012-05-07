BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
May 7 Swiss bank UBS AG has hired former Constellation Energy executive Dayan Abeyaratne as managing director in the investment bank's power and utility group, according to an internal memo on Monday.
Abeyaratne was a vice president of corporate strategy and development at Constellation.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding